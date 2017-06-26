Take lessons from the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi says Sonia

New Delhi, June 26: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday greeted the nation on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr and asserted that the destructive forces which want to destroy communal harmony in the country would never succeed.

"The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious moment after ending the 30 days fast that is observed for brotherhood, love and mutual harmony," Gandhi said in her message.

Terming India a unique country in the world where mutual harmony among the people of different religions strengthen the roots of their relations, she said: "The destructive forces which want to destroy the unity, integrity and the communal harmony in the country would never succeed in their plans. Truth, love, harmony and brotherhood will always win against the forces which tries to divide and spread hatred."

She said that the people of the country must take lessons from the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi.

"One should be self determined by self restraint for the security of humanity, non-violence, truth and love which would lead to the welfare of the countrymen."

Opposition parties Presidential nominee Meira Kumar also greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I extend my greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens. Festival of Eid highlights the spirit of sacrifice and the joy of sharing. The celebrations marking the end of the Ramzan fasting fosters peace and harmony and reflect the true spirit of our composite culture.

"It strengthens our resolute faith in unity and our shared common destiny. We must rededicate ourselves to these values which have kept our country in good stead. May this day spread peace, tolerance and harmony among all," she said.

IANS