Syndicate bank gets new CEO

Mangaluru, Jul 3: Melwyn Rego, former chairman of the Bank of India, has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Manipal-based Syndicate Bank.

Rego assumed charge on July 1, a bank press release said.

He had earlier served as deputy managing director of IDBI Bank, CEO of IDBI Homefinance and as its Head- International Banking Division spearheading the overseas initiatives of IDBI, it added.

Syndicate Bank is one of the oldest and major commercial banks of India. The bank, along with 13 major commercial banks of India, was nationalised on 19 July 1969, by the Government of India. The Bank is headquartered in Manipal, Karnataka.

SyndicateBank has eight Zonal Offices(ZO) for administration and business purpose. The ZOs are in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Manipal.

PTI