Syed Salahuddin admits to Pakistan TV channel that he carried out terror attacks in India

New Delhi, July 3: Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin admits on a Pakistan TV channel that he and his outfit the Hizbul Mujahideen have carried out terror attacks in India, reported ANI.

"We will not end this fight without liberating Kashmir from India," Salahuddin, told a news conference in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Salahuddin's Hizbul Mujahideen is biggest terror outfit active in the Kashmir Valley especially in the southern regions.

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin admits on a Pakistan TV channel to carrying out terror attacks in India (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YHLuX5WyBq — ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017

Salahuddin is the HM chief who last year year threatened to turn the Kashmir valley into a graveyard for Indian forces.

US sanction on Salahuddin

A day after US President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US declared Syed Salahuddin as a "specially designated global terrorist."

But, Pakistan does not seem to deterred with increasing sanctions on Syed Salahuddin and his Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to reports, Salahuddin recently attended a public function at Muzaffarabad in PoK. His free movement puts question mark on the Pakistan's commitment to fight terror.

Pakistan had last week called the US action completely unjustified because it involved an individual "supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination".

OneIndia News