Swathi, countries oldest tiger dies at 21 in Guwahati Zoo

Swathi, 21 said to be countries oldest living tiger in a captive environment, died in the Assam State Zoo here in the wee hours of Sunday.

Born in Mysore Zoo in 1998, Swati was brought to Guwahati in 2005 even as she had already given birth to five cubs there. In Guwahati, the Royal Bengal Tigress gave birth to six more cubs, of which Birina - also a tigress is currently in the Assam State Zoo.

The tiger said to be under continues medical care as it was ill, it was also failing in eyesight apart from losing weight. She passed away at around 2 AM due to old age.

The carcass of the tigress was incarcerated inside the Zoo premises in the afternoon, reports Indian Express.

Following its death, the Assam State Zoo is now left with four tigers - two Royal Bengal Tigers and two white tigers, out all four are females.

While WWF India has put the average life span of a Royal Bengal tiger in the wild between 14 and 16 years, those in captivity have an average life span of 18.

In 2014, Guddu, a Royal Bengal tiger that had passed away in the Kanpur Zoo in 2014, however is known to have lived up to 26 years.

