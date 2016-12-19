Swaraj thanks all, says she recovered with Lord Krishna's blessings

New Delhi, Dec 19: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday thanked the team of doctors, nurses and paramedics of AIIMS involved in her kidney transplant and subsequent recovery, saying the hospital lived up to its reputation. Swaraj said she has recovered with the blessings of Lord Krishna even as she thanked everyone who wished and prayed for her.

Hours after she was discharged from AIIMS, the minister posted a series of tweets and said she has started looking at official papers, but added doctors have advised her not to receive visitors. "I am grateful to the dedicated team of Doctors, Senior Residents, Sisters, technicians and staff of AIIMS.

They have lived up to the reputation of AIIMS," Swaraj tweeted. Swaraj was discharged from the AIIMS in the evening, 10 days after she underwent a kidney transplant. She particularly thanked Dr Mukut Minj who led the team which had carried out her kidney transplant.

"Dr. Mukut Minz - Thank you very much for my surgery Dr Minz. I am proud India has a Surgeon of your eminence in kidney transplant surgery. "I am back from AIIMS after the surgery. I am seeing the necessary official papers. However, I am not allowed to receive visitors," she said in a series of tweets. Doctors decided to discharge her after all her latest biochemical tests were found normal including kidney function.

"Thank you all for your prayers and good wishes," she said, adding "Lord Krishna's blessings made this possible".

PTI