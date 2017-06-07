Swaraj speaks to Iranian foreign minister, condemns attacks

New Delhi, Jun 7: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and condemned the terrorist attacks on institution of democracy and spirituality in Tehran.

External affairs ministry said that in a pre-scheduled telephone conversation, the minister offered sincere condolences on loss of innocent lives and expressed solidarity with the people and the government of Iran.

Gunmen and suicide bombers killed at least five people in twin assaults on parliament and the tomb of the country's revolutionary founder in Tehran.

Dozens of people were also wounded in the attacks. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.

PTI