Swaraj helps woman in getting child examined by AIIMS doctor

New Delhi, Dec 30: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday extended help to a woman in getting her daughter, suffering from 'absence seizures', examined by an AIIMS doctor.

Swaraj's help to the woman, Monika Mittal Sood, came after she wrote to the Minister on twitter seeking assistance in getting some "critical medicines" for her child from abroad as they are not available in India. To this Swaraj said she has spoken to Dr Padma Srivastava at AIIMs and that a wide spectrum of medicines are available to treat her child.

"I have spoken to a reputed physician Dr Padma Srivastava of AIIMS. There is a wide spectrum of medicines available in India. I can request Dr Padma to examine your child. If a permissible medicine is not available here, we will arrange it from abroad," Swaraj tweeted. She then asked Sood to send her contact details by direct message so that the arrangements could be made.

The Minister, shortly thereafter, tweeted to the woman to "see Dr Padma at the given time". "AIIMS is our prestigious institution. I am sure your daughter will be well soon," Swaraj said.

Happy over Swaraj's help, Sood thanked her. Earlier Sood had tweeted, "@SushmaSwaraj Mam not able to get a critical medicine in India (zarontin) for my daughter to cure her absence seizures.

Can you pls help!" Absence seizures are seizures that generally last just a few seconds, and are characterised by a blank or absent stare.

PTI