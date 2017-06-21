Swamy welcomes Mulayam's support for Kovind, calls him a 'statesman'

A day after Mulayam Singh Yadav termed NDA's Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind as a 'wonderful choice', BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday lauded the Samajwadi Party patriach's stand and called him a 'statesman'.

Calling Mulayam as his 'old friend, Swamy said that the former had taken a practical stand, said reports.

Swamy also mocked at the Congress, saying they would be 'wasting their energy' by fileding a candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls as BJP's win is certain.

"Let Congress be isolated. If they go for election, the people will slam them," ANI quoted Swamy as saying.

Mulayam had on Tuesday said he had 'long standing and great relations' with Kovind and described him as a 'wonderful choice for President'. He had also said the BJP had selected a strong candidate.

Meanwhile, gaps have widened in the opposition as the date of the elections for the next President of India get closer. The NDA's Ram Nath Kovind is heading for a comfortable victory as several opposition leaders have indicated that they would back with.

With the Shiv Sena too coming on board and backing the BJP candidate, it appears as though the ruling party will successfully install its candidate at Rasina Hill.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that his party would not back Kovind. However for the problem for the Congress is that the opposition is not united. Mulayam Singh Yadav of the SP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that they would endorse Kovind. Meanwhile Kovind will embark on a country wide tour to see support from MPs and MLAs who form the electoral college. Kovind had stepped down as Bihar Governor on Tuesday.

OneIndia News