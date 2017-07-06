Swamy takes dig at Rajinikanth, tweets photo of superstar in Casino

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy fired a fresh salvo at Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth after the actor hinted that he would be joining politics.

Swamy tweeted a photo of Rajinikanth allegedly gambling in a US Casino with a sarcastic comment ''Wow! RK 420 in a US Casino gambling to improve his health!! ED must find out from where his $ came from.''

Further, in the sharpest comment, Swamy once again questioned Rajini's ability to join politics.

What is common on Twitter between Elis, DDs, Jehadis, 'cinestars 420' ? Illiteracy, cocaine and filth of city sewer.

Earlier, Swamy had said Rajinikanth's political debut would be a "spell disaster". "He has no future in politics. A new generation of very educated Tamilians who are assertive, influential now wants national politics to come to Tamil Nadu. He is unsuitable for becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu," Swamy had said.

