Swamy's plea prompts HC to seek Centre's stand on Pushkar's death

New Delhi, Jul 12: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know the stand of the Centre on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's PIL seeking a time-bound court-monitored probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a luxurious Delhi hotel on January 17, 2014.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and P S Teji, who did not issue notice in the matter, has said that it needs to hear the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the CBI and the Delhi Police on the plea.

The court has fixed the matter for hearing on July 20.

Swamy has earlier sought a time-bound probe in the case, saying "very influential people are involved in the case, leading to attempts to protect them, and the matter has faced a lot of unnecessary delay already".

Swamy alleged that "inordinate delay" has been caused in the investigation "which is a blot on the justice system".

The PIL said that even three years after Pushkar's death, no charge-sheet has been filed and no arrests have been made.

