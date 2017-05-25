Swamy dubs Saharanpur violence as being 'contrived', backs Yogi

Backing the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the handling of Saharanpur violence, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said such events were aimed at defaming the Yogi Adityanath regime.

Swamy dubbed the Saharanpur violence as a 'contrived' event and urged people to not get carried away.

He told ANI that some 'foreign forces' are targetting Adityanath as they are afraid of Hindu consolidation.

"And the same foreign forces have targeted our Sadhu Sanyasis. This is because of the Hindu consolidation which is frightening for those, who want to convert our society into their religion," he said.

Exuding confidence in Adityanath's government, Swamy said the party is fully behind him.

Following a fresh bout of violence in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government has sacked Senior Superintendent of Police SC Dubey and District Magistrate Nagendar Parsad Singh. The police officer and senior bureaucrat have been ousted from their posts over 'inability to control violence in the wake of clashes between two communities in the area'.

One person from the Dalit community was killed in fresh clashes that broke out in Saharanpur after BSP supremo, Mayawati's visit on Tuesday.

At least 24 people were arrested as clashes broke out between two communities. On Tuesday, a group of Dalits allegedly threw stones at the houses of a few Rajputs in Shabbirpur before Mayawati's rally, which led to a clash-like situation.

OneIndia News