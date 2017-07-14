Suspicious white powder found in UP Assembly, Yogi calls high-level meeting

A high-level meeting was called by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday after 60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in the state assembly.

The suspicious powder, which was found on Thrusday, has now been sent to the forensic lab for testing, reported ANI.

Security personnel have reached the assembly to further probe the matter.

Although it is yet to be acertained what the powder is, there is fear that it might turn out to be some kind of explosive chemical.

The incident raises questions on the security of the state assembly.

OneIndia News