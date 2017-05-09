Suspended BJD leader Jayaram Pangi joins BJP

Bhubaneswar, May 9: Former Member of Parliament and suspended Biju Janata Dal Jayaram Pangi on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

After joining the BJP, Jayaram said that BJD is doing exactly the opposite of what Biju Babu dreamt about Odisha. He added that as a tribal he treated Naveen Babu as a leader.

He alleged that despite his association with Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik, the BJD leader said that he was very disappointed when he was suspended after working for a party for many years.

On the other hand, BJD leader Rabi Nanda said from Jeypore said that Pangi was suspended from the party on anti-party activities charges and him joining the BJP will not affect the party at all.

It is to remind that the Pangi was suspended from BJD on charges of anti-party activities.The decision was made by the party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after the clash between two groups in the party over candidate selection of chairperson of Koratpur. Pangi was the BJD president of Koratpur.

Earlier on May 4, the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik had said his party was strong enough to counter the BJP in the state.

"I can assure you that we will counter it (BJP) very well. We are a very strong party," Patnaik told reporters

The Biju Janata Dal party which has 32, 500 votes had observed threat from the widespread Bharatiya Janata Party which improved its tally by occupying the Congress space and had won 180 seats in the civic polls held in Odisha in February. The BJP got 4 districts to control.

OneIndia News