Suspend our government instead of harassing us says AAP to Centre

Suspend out government instead of harassing us everyday, the Aam Admi Party has said while reacting to the CBI action on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The AAP said that the CBI's questioning of Sisodia in the 'Talk to AK," case signalled the BJP-led government's 'resolve' to not let the AAP regime in Delhi work.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said instead of 'daily harassment' it would be better for the Centre to suspend the Arvind Kejriwal government. He was addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Today's raid signals the resolve of the Centre to not let the AAP government work. The BJP wants to destroy the opposition. The intention is to take revenge through relentless harassment. So it will be better to suspend the government," Singh also said.

The CBI denied AAP's charge and said no "search or raid" was conducted at Sisodia's residence. The agency said they "visited" to seek a clarification about a preliminary enquiry (PE) against him relating to alleged irregularities in a campaign launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, 'Talk to AK'.

OneIndia News