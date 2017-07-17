Suspected Lashkar terrorist arrested in Mumbai

A suspected Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist has been arrested from the Mumbai airport. A resident of Uttar Pradesh, Saleem Khan was picked up from the airport earlier today.

Saleem Khan is a suspected Lashkar operative and is a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police are currently questioning him for more leads. The arrest comes just a few days after the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, an Uttar Pradesh resident, who was an active part of the LeT group that killed an SHO and five other police personnel in south Kashmir.

OneIndia News