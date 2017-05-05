Suspected ISI agent Aftab Ali sent to nine-day ATS remand

A Lucknow court on Friday sent suspected ISI agent Aftab Ali, who was arrested from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, to nine-day Anti-Terrorism Squad remand.

Ali was arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in coordination with the Military Intelligence.

Electronic surveillance revealed that Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities to his link in Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi.

Ali's arrested led to the arrest of another ISI operative, Altaf Qureshi, from Masjid Bunder area in South Mumbai.

Qureshi, a hawala operator, had allegedly deposited money in the bank account of Aftab Ali.

[Two suspected ISI agents arrested in Mumbai]

The Uttar Pradesh ATS produced Ali before special CJM court on Thursday after which he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (law&order), said, Ali came in contact with Pakistan High Commission last year and went to Pakistan once. He might have been indoctrinated during his visit, he added.

OneIndia News