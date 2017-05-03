Suspected Hindu Yuva Vahini members kill man for helping relative elope with girl

An FIR has been registered against six members of Hindu Yuva Vahini after they allegedly killed a man over his role in elopement of a Hindu girl in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Bulandshahr: FIR registered against 6 members of Hindu Yuva Vahini after allegedly killing a man over his role in elopement of a Hindu girl pic.twitter.com/0dEwz14GPt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2017

In an incident of moral policing, an elderly man was stoned to death in the village of Sohi in Bulandshahr district, on Tuesday. After the incident, tension is prevailing in the village. DIG Police, District Magistrate, and SSP have reached the village, took stock of the situation and deployed the force to maintain law and order situation.

Superintendent of Police, Mann Singh Chauhan, said an FIR had been lodged against unknown persons and the investigation is underway in the matter.

FIR has been registered, we will conduct an investigation into the matter: Mann Singh Chauhan, SP City pic.twitter.com/J0afIu700c — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2017

The incident is linked to the elopement of a local BJP worker's daughter. The victim was beaten to death for helping a relative elope with a girl of a different community. The victim's family alleged that hat the workers of Hindu Yuva Vahini were behind the murder.

OneIndia News