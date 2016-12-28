Suspect in Pune techie murder claims he was in Bengaluru on that day

Pune, Dec 29: A youth who was questioned in connection with brutal murder of a 23-year-old woman IT employee in Pune last week has claimed he was in Bengaluru on the day of the incident.

Antara Das, the young woman, was attacked with a sharp weapon near Kanbay Chowk in Talawade on the outskirts of Pune on Friday night, barely 500 metres from her workplace.

She was declared dead upon arrival in the hospital. Her parents alleged that a youth was stalking and harassing her for some time. Police had questioned a youth who was known to Antara in Bengaluru.

"He has been now brought here for further probe and our team is interrogating him. He claims he was in Bengaluru on the day of incident," said a Pune police officer.

The youth has not been arrested though. He also provided CCTV footage to back his claim, the police official said, adding that a team would be sent to Bengaluru to verify authenticity of the footage. The youth also told the police that the last call he made to Antara was in November.

"According to him, he had come to Pune with Antara in April when she appeared for an interview," the official said.

PTI