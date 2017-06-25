Sushma Swaraj targets Meira Kumar, slams Opposition presidential nominee

External Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday attacked presidential nominee Meira Kumar and posted a video on Twitter slamming the former Lok Sabha speaker.

In her tweeet, Sushma mentioned that the then Speaker Meira Kumar had interrupted her 60 times during her short six minute speech in the Lok Sabha.

This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition - https://t.co/hxHWHaJ4D9 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 25, 2017

''This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition,'' Sushma tweeted.

In the video, when Swaraj's speech entered into the fourth minute, the Speaker started asking her to conclude. Incidentally it was agreed at the all-party meeting that half an hour time will be set aside for Swaraj and others who would like to make a speech.

Kumar's repeated "Alright", "Thank you", "Okay", "I have to proceed" and similar words for at least 60 times during the next 120 seconds of Swaraj speech. She stopped only after Sushma announced that she was walking out.

It is not for the first time that Swaraj and Speaker have come face to face. It all started in 2011 when the Speaker chose to overrule Swaraj's objection to her decision of allowing Lok Sabha secretary general TK Vishwanathan an extension of one year.

Reacting to the post, National Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said it's a deplorable behaviour by Sushma. He further said that Government nervous about presidential pick.

OneIndia News