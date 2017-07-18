Sushma Swaraj says PoK is integral part of India; grants medical visa to ailing man

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that India will issue a medical visa to an ailing man from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Granting visa to the PoK student, Swaraj said,''PoK is an integral part of India. Pak has illegally occupied it. We are giving him (24-yr-old in PoK for medical emergency) visa.''

Diagnosed with a tumour in the liver, a 24-year-old Osama Ali who is resident of Rawalakot in PoK wished to travel to New Delhi for treatment and was in need of a medical emergency visa.

As reported by Indian Express, after the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry had turned down Osama Ali's request for a letter from Aziz to the Indian High Commission, his family had appealed to Swaraj to revoke the requirement.

Osama has been accepted as a patient by a private hospital in Saket in New Delhi. Doctors at the hospital have told him he needs a liver transplant. But the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry had turned down the family's plea for a letter from Aziz to the Indian High Commission.

OneIndia News