Delhi: Sushma Swaraj meets kin of 39 Indians missing in Iraq since 2014

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Sunday met the family members of 39 Indian men missing in Iraq since June 2014 in Delhi.

Delhi: EAM Sushma Swaraj, MoS MEA MJ Akbar and MoS MEA VK Singh met families of 39 Indians who are missing in Iraq since 2014 pic.twitter.com/4gCXwtDBc6 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 16, 2017

Swaraj said,''The day Iraq PM declared Mosul is liberated from ISIS, I asked VK Singh ji to go to Erbil.'' ''Sources there told VK Singh ji that the missing Indians are most probably in a jail in Badush where fighting is still going on,'' Swaraj added.

Earlier, acknowledging the defeat of ISIS in the Iraqi city of Mosul as an important milestone in the global war against terror, the government said that it has 'activated various channels' for locating the missing 39 Indian construction workers abducted from the city.

Swaraj had also assured Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh that her ministry was making all efforts to trace the 39 missing Indians, who are mostly from Punjab.

The 39 Indians have been held hostage in Mosul since 2014.

OneIndia News