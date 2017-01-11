Sushma Swaraj lashes out at Amazon over Tricolour themed doormats

The Tricolour themed doormats were made available on Amazon Canada site. The minister asked Amazon to withdraw the product.

New Delhi, Jan 11: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said Amazon must tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the Tricolour. She also asked Indian High Commission in Canada to take the matter with Amazon.

Doormats featuring the Indian flag were made available on Amazon Canada site by two vendors -- Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

An image of the products was tweeted to the Minister, after which she asked the Indian High Commission in Canada to raise the issue with Amazon.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 21:06 [IST]
