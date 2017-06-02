Sushma Swaraj keeps her word, Pakistan infant gets medical visa

A two and a half-month-old infant from Pakistan will get a chance at life thanks to Sushma Swaraj who kept up her promise of medical visa for the family. Following Sushma Swaraj's assurance on a tweet by a Pakistani man over his son's health condition, the external affairs ministry has granted four-month medical visa to the infant's family.

[Sushma assures medical visa to ailing infant, Pakistan father says 'Jai Hind']

Kanwal Siddiq, an engineer from Lahore had tweeted about urgent medical help required for his infant son who suffered from a cardiac condition. Netizens from both sides of the border came to his support and made his tweet viral. Once India's external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj got wind of the situation, she assured that father that medical visa would be granted to ensure that the infant had a chance to access healthcare.

I thank you all specially those who helped me to get through this process.Your prayers are always needed.God bless you all. Rohaan ken sid pic.twitter.com/jPiBjNKT3U — Ken Sid (@KenSid2) June 1, 2017

The infant's father posted a tweet thanking everyone who helped the family get the medical visa. Rohaan, the two and a half-month-old Pakistani boy suffers from a heart ailment and the family was unable to get medical visa to visit India given the unrest between the two countries. Siddiq took to Twitter to voice his problem which soon went viral after netizens came together to fight for the young boy.

On May 31, Sushma Swaraj had asked the Pakistani man to visit the Indian high Commission and assured that medical visa would be given. Staying true to her word, the family has now been issued medical visa to allow their infant son to access healthcare in India.

OneIndia News