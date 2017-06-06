Sushma Swaraj asks Indian mission to help woman sold in Oman

New Delhi, Jun 5: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today directed the Indian mission in Oman to help a 36 -year-old Muslim woman who was reportedly duped by a travel agent and then 'sold' in the country.

"Pls resolve this. @Indemb_Muscat @ProtectorGenGOI," Swaraj tweeted. Rubeena Fatima from Hyderabad was being offered Rs 80,000 for just a one month's job at a wedding in Dubai.

After reaching Dubai, where she was kept for eight days, she was smuggled into Oman and was sold for Rs3 lakh, reports said.

PTI