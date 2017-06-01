Sushma steps in to rescue Mumbai man in Mozambique

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj came to resuce of a Mumbai man who was stuck in Mozambique.

High Commission has established contact with Mr Anand and trying to resolve the issue. — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) May 31, 2017

Anand Krishna Singh, who currently works in Africa was allegedly accused of theft and beaten up at gunpoint by his employer. This didn't end here, his passport and other documents was also taken away by the employer.

Singh was also not paid for almost nine months. Singh who originally hails from Udupi district in Karnataka had shifted with his family to Andheri in 1999. His sister Anita Suvarna wrote and tweeted to the authorities, tagging Swaraj.

Swaraj immdieately responded to the tweet and asked the ambassy to contact her. "High Commission has established contact with Anand (Krishna Singh) and trying to resolve the issue." The youth is expected to return to Mumbai on Friday.

OneIndia News