Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Belarusian industry minister

New Delhi, Jul 3: India and Belarus discussed issues of mutual interest in the areas of trade and economy as also the upcoming visit of President Alexander Lukashenko here.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with Belarus' Industry Minister Vitaly Vovk. Belarus had supported India at the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) Session in Seoul in June 2016.

"Both ministers discussed issues of mutual interest including the upcoming visit to India of the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko," a press release by the external affairs ministry said. The meeting came ahead of the 8th Session of the Indian- Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation to be held tomorrow.

During the IGC, the participants will consider ways to further strengthen the cooperation between Belarus and India in trade, economy, science, technology, and humanitarian affairs, intensify the interregional ties, and create favourable conditions for the implementation of joint projects in areas of mutual interest, according to Belarusian media.

PTI