Sushma assures protection of Indians abroad

New Delhi, May 8: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday assured to help and protect all Indian citizens, including Sikhs living abroad.

The statement came after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter handle and sought Sushma's help in protecting the Sikhs living in other countries after a Sikh youth was killed in the United States.

"@SushmaSwaraj Another Sikh youth killed in suspected hate crime in the US, seek your help to protect Sikhs living abroad," Amarinder Singh tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Just after a few hours, Sushma responded saying, "I have spoken to our Ambassador Mr.Navtej S.Sarna @IndianEmbassyUS. We are committed to help and protect all Indian citizens abroad."

It is to remind that a thirty-year-old Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Nadal village in Punjab was brutally stabbed to death by the unidentified persons in front of a grocery store in Modesto city of California on Friday.

After the incident, the youth's family alleged that it was another case of hate crimes after Jagjeet had refused to give a US national pack of cigarette. They added that the American national didn't produce the identity card to purchase the product.

OneIndia News