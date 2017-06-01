Sushma assures medical visa to ailing infant, Pakistan father says 'Jai Hind'

Overwhelmed by the support he received not just Indians but also by External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj, a Pakistani citizen hailed India through his tweets. Ken Sid, an engineer from Lahore can't thank Sushma Swaraj enough for assuring a medical visa to his infant son who suffers from a heart ailment. The Pakistani man said 'Jai Hind' to express his gratitude for the love and support he received and above all the assurance of a medical visa for his two and a half-month-old son.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Ht https://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

On May 24, Ken took to Twitter to post a picture of his son Rohaan and claimed that the infant needed medical treatment. He even demanded answers from Pakistan's Sartaj Aziz and India's foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. The tweet soon went viral with dozens of Indians requesting a visa to save the child's life. The thread showed how beyond the tensions between the two countries, humanity was still alive.

Dear friends a pakistani infant suffering frm heart disease needs immediate treatment in India .Plz help 2 reach this 2 @SushmaSwaraj ma'am. pic.twitter.com/Gg975nSPDC — RAVI KUMAR (@RaviBerro) May 22, 2017

Sushma Swaraj was tagged on many tweets that poured in support of the Pakistani father and his struggle to save his infant son. Swaraj who stepped in assured that the child would not suffer and that India would provide a medical visa for treatment. The father was directed to contact the Indian high Commission.

Maam i cant express my feeling. i am so thankful to you for what you have done for me and my son. I really appreciate govt of india.jay hind — Ken Sid (@KenSid2) May 31, 2017

The overjoyed father hailed India for the support and assurance. Thanks to the efforts of Indians who put behind differences to save a child and the assurance of external affairs minister, an infant from Lahore in Pakistan now has a chance at life.

OneIndia News