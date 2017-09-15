Sushil Kumar Modi-led GoM to meet in B'luru tomorrow on GST Network glitches

Hyderabad, Sep 15: A group of ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi appointed to look into the glitches of GST Network will hold its first meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

The GST Council, the highest decision-making body of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, had last week decided to form a five-member panel to look into the technical glitches facing GST-Network (GSTN).

"The first meeting of the group of ministers will be held in Bengaluru tomorrow. Telangana Minister for Finance E Rajender who is a member in the Committee will be attending it," the official told PTI. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, Amar Agarwal, Minister for Commercial Taxes, Chhattisgarh and Krishna Byregowda, Minister for Agriculture, Karnataka are the other members.

The GSTN, the information technology (IT) backbone and portal for real-time taxpayer registration, migration, and tax return filings under the GST, had faced downtime when the first deadline for filing of returns approached, forcing the government to extend the last date.

PTI