Survey predicts big win, increased vote share for Modi-led NDA if elections are held now

A National tracker poll by an agency has predicted a massive win for the NDA if elections are held now. The study by VDP Associates says that three years of Modi government has helped increase the NDA's vote share from 38.5 percent to 44 percent. However, the survey predicts only 315 seats for the NDA as against its 336 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

VDP Associates' tracker poll was aimed at predicting the mood of the nation. The Narendra Modi government has been in power for three years now and according to the survey, 69 percent of voters were satisfied with overall performance of the Prime Minister. The states where the survey was conducted included Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar etc.

The survey was conducted region-wise as well and predicted vote share of 33 percent and 27 percent for NDA and UPA respectively in South India. In East and Northeast, the vote share projection was 42 percent for NDA and 29 percent for the UPA. In Western India, the survey claimed that NDA would have a 50 percent vote share and the UPA 36 percent. In the northern part of the country, the NDA is predicted to have 51 percent vote share as against 33 percent vote share of the UPA, according to the survey.

The NDA is predicted to win 315 Lok Sabha seats and the UPA is predicted to win 62 seats according to the survey by VDP associates. Incidentally, the NDA's largest vote share is predicted to be from Gujarat with 53 percent, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra with 52 percent. Karnataka, the only major state where the Congress is in power is predicted to contribute 47 percent vote share to the NDA.

The nationwide survey was carried out in 15 states having more than 14 Lok Sabha seats. A total of 12,826 responses were recorded from social profiles ranging from rural, urban, caste, religion and occupation variations. The survey also rates Piyush Goyal and Sushma Swaraj as the top performing ministers in the Modi cabinet

OneIndia News