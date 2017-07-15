Surprising that China did not condemn attack on Amarnath Yatris: Mehbooba Mufti

At a time when relations between India and China are strained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said Beijing did not condemn the attack on Amarnath yatris the way it should have.

Mufti also called for political parties to united to find a solution for the Kashmir problem which has been going on for 70 years.

"There is a problem of infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. It comes from a neighbouring country. There is a lot violence, but China being a big country did not condemn it the way they should have condemned. Even in Bhutan issue they dragged Kashmir into it," she told news agency ANI.

She said that Kashmir problem is a complex one as there are both internal and external dimensions to it.

"The entire country is united over the attack on Amarnath yatris. People of Jammu and Kashmir condemned it. The issue in Jammu and Kashmir is not a law and order problem. The way all the parties united over the China issue, they should also unite over the Kashmir issue," Mufti said.

"China is not condemning those responsible for problems in Jammu and Kashmir. Many nations condemned it but China did not. It is very surprising," she added.

India on Thursday rejected China's offer to mediate Kashmir issue and said it will address all the issues with Pakistan in 'bilateral framework'.

India will continue using its diplomatic channels to defuse border standoff with China in Doklam area, said MEA Spokesperson on Thursday.

In the latest tussle, India had expressed concerns over China trying to change the status quo at the India- Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction in Doklam area of Sikkim, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers.

OneIndia News