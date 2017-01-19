Suresh Prabhu to security establishments of Railways: Be "extra vigilant"

New Delhi, Jan 18: A day after Bihar police claimed to have unearthed a suspected ISI-link to target Indian railways, Union minister Suresh Prabhu has directed all security establishments of Railways to be "extra vigilant".

A press statement issued by the Railways Ministry said, "Railway Minister Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has directed all security establishments in Railways to be extra vigilant and careful in view of the activities of the anti-national elements." "He has asked them to further ensure effective coordination with law & order enforcement agencies of the respective states," it said.

A two-member NIA team has been dispatched to Bihar by the Home Ministry for investigation. Prabhu has also appealed to the citizens to come forward and give any information of suspicious activities to the nearest law-enforcing agencies.

The Bihar police had yesterday arrested three persons for allegedly planting a bomb on railway tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district in October 1 last year. The police claimed the trio had confessed to having worked for a Nepalese contact suspected to be connected to Pakistan's ISI to target the railways.

PTI