Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA post

New Delhi, Dec 28: Suresh Kalmadi has declined the International Olympic Committee's life president, his lawyer has said. "The time is not appropriate to take up the post," he said. "Kalmadi doesn't want to accept any IOA post until his name is cleared from all the cases," he added.

The IOA had on Tuesday named Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as its lifetime presidents in its annual general meeting, a move that prompted objections from many quarters. The sports ministry has also issued a show cause notice to the IOA and said there will be no ties with the body until Kalmadi, Chauthala are removed.

OneIndia News