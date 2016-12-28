Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA post

The IOA had on Tuesday named Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as its lifetime presidents in its annual general meeting, a move that prompted objections from many quarters.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Dec 28: Suresh Kalmadi has declined the International Olympic Committee's life president, his lawyer has said. "The time is not appropriate to take up the post," he said. "Kalmadi doesn't want to accept any IOA post until his name is cleared from all the cases," he added.

suresh kalmadi

The IOA had on Tuesday named Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as its lifetime presidents in its annual general meeting, a move that prompted objections from many quarters. The sports ministry has also issued a show cause notice to the IOA and said there will be no ties with the body until Kalmadi, Chauthala are removed.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

suresh kalmadi, abhay singh chautala, ioa

Other articles published on Dec 28, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 