Surajkund crafts fair to promote cashless transactions

Chandigarh, Jan 25: Cashless system will be promoted in the 31st international crafts fair to be held at Surajkund in Haryana's Faridabad district from February 1 to 15.

Haryana tourism minister Ram Bilas Sharma, who reviewed the preparations being made for the mega event on Tuesday, said that after demonetisation, it would be first big international level event to be organised this year.

He said priority would be given to online payments, mobile apps and internet banking system for sale of entry tickets and every other transaction. The minister urged the people to adopt digital payment systems for shopping in the Mela as adequate amount of POS machines would be made available at the venue, an official release said.

Sharma said free entry would be allowed to girl students, freedom fighters and war widows. Besides, 50 per cent discount in entry tickets would be given to college students and senior citizens. He said Egypt would be partner country and Jharkhand would be the theme state in the crafts Mela, where more than 1,000 stalls would be set up.

Union tourism minister Mahesh Sharma would grace the inaugural function of the Mela, he added.

Elaborate security measures would be made and CCTV cameras would be installed at all points, he added.

Under the Swarna Jayanti celebrations of Haryana this year, school students would showcase their talent in the Mela through painting and rangoli competitions. Sharma said chief ministers of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh along with others, including personalities from the sports and the film industry will take part in the event.

