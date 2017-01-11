Super cop Sangliana invited to meet Donald Trump

Former top cop of Karnataka, H T Sangliana, is all set to meet US President-designate Donald Trump after he takes over the highest office in the United States. Sangliana has been invited to be part of the National Prayer Breakfast on February 2 at Washington Hilton. The event held on the first Thursday of February each year is a designated forum for political, social and business elite to convene and connect. The US president has been a key speaker in the meet since 1953.

"It is an honour to have been invited. I wish the very best for Trump, the new president of the United States. This is not for the oath taking ceremony but a prayer breakfast. I thank the senators for inviting me to the event", said Sangliana confirming the invitation he had recieved.

Members of the US congress who organise the event have invited Sangliana to take part in all the schedules between January 31 and February 2. Sangliana is one of the 3,000 plus guests invited from over 140 countries to be part of the congregation. Mother Teresa was the keynote speakers in the 1994 national prayer meet. The meet has seen keynote speakers such as the Dalai Lama as well.

OneIndia News