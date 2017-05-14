Suo moto case taken up by NCW in Rohtak gangrape-murder case

National Commission for Women Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam on Sunday takes up suo motu cognisance in Rohtak gangrape and murder case.

The Harayana police on Saturday arrested two accused involved in Rohtak gangrape and murder case. Speaking to media, NS Virk, IG Rohtak said that a case against the two accused has been registered under IPC 376, 365, 302. He further said that an investigation is underway and all the accused will be nabbed soon.

The incident came to light when few days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for four accused in the December 16 Nirbhaya gangrape case. According to reports, the incident occured on May 9 when the woman was abducted when she was on her way to work and brutally gangraped by at least seven men.

The reports claim that the victim was mutilated with sharp-edged weapons. The victim had allegedly refused a marriage proposal, following which the accused reached her home a week later with his friends.

OneIndia News