Sundar Pichai to visit IIT Kharagpur in January

Kolkata, Dec 28: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will visit IIT Kharagpur in January 2017, the institute director said.

"Sundar Pichai CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017," Director PP Chakrabarti said on Tuesday.

Sundar Pichai is visiting India on a private trip, but is taking time out for some engagements. Apart from meeting the students at IIT-Kgp, Pichai is hosting an event on 4 January where new announcements for small businesses and startups are expected.

IANS