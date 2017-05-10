Sukma martyr: Bihar Government's compensation cheque bounces

In an ultimate insult to CRPF jawan killed in Sukma attack, the Bihar government's compensation cheque given to the bereaved family has bounced.

According to reports, a compensation cheque of Rs five lakh given to the family of martyred CRPF jawan Ranjeet Kumar has bounced. The District Magistrate has ordered for inquiry.

A total of 25 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Chhattisgarh's forested area of Sukma were killed in an ambush by Naxals. The CRPF soldiers killed were deployed there to provide security for the road construction work in the region. Among them six jawans were from Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs five lakh to the kin of six martyrs from the state. However, the family of CRPF trooper Abhay Kumar, who was killed refused to accept Rs. 5 lakh as compensation announced by the government.

"We have refused to accept the cheque of Rs. 5 lakh as compensation announced by the Bihar government. Is this amount an honour or humiliation for someone who sacrificed his life fighting against enemy of the country," a close relative of the trooper said.

OneIndia News