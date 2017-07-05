Sukma attack: When BSNL towers mysteriously went dead before the attack

The BSNL towers had gone dead hours before the deadly attack at Sukma in which 25 CRPF personnel were martyred in a naxal attack. An internal probe has pointed towards the presence of moles who could have been involved in this sabotage. On April 24, the naxals launched a deadly attack on the CRPF personnel at Burkapal in Chhattisgarh's south Bastar district of Sukma.

The probe has found that the BSNL towers in the area had gone dead hours before the attack. Immediately after the attack the towers started functioning the probe has also found.

This has led the security forces to believe that there was a huge conspiracy angle behind the incident. Were there moles in the government machinery, they ask. The manner in which the towers went dead before the attack and later started functioning points towards a huge conspiracy theory, sources say.

The probe says that on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, locals were seen celebrating an unseasonal festival in Burkapal. The next day the village was deserted.

There was suspicious movement noticed prior to the attack. A lady in a red saree who was not part of the village was also spotted near the CRPF camp. Several signals pointing towards a major attack were not picked up. The naxals had conducted a reconnaissance with the help of locals for days trying to ascertain the strength of the CRPF camp. All these signals were missed as a result of which the naxals launched a deadly ambush, the probe has also revealed.

OneIndia News