Sukma attack: Villagers provided shield to naxalites says report

A report on the Sukma attack in which 25 CRPF jawans were martyred states that 3 villagers had helped the naxalites. There were three villagers who had taken part in the attack at Sukma in Chhattisgarh, the report further stated.

The report was filed following an internal inquiry conducted by the CRPF.

Most of the villagers from Burkapal, Chintagufa and Kasalpara were "passive participants," in the attack. They provided food and shelter to the naxalites the report also stated. After the encounter was over, some villagers in Kasalpara even provided medical aid to injured Maoists, it further said.

The villagers have however stated that none were in the village at the time of the attack. All had to gone to another village to celebrate Biju Pondam (harvest festival), the villagers also said.

The Chhattisgarh Police had taken into custody a former sarpanch of Chintagufa on the charge that he was involved in the attack. The CRPF team came under attack while it was providing protection to a road construction team in Sukma. But with 4 per cent telecom connectivity, retaliatory and rescue operations were hampered after the attack, the report further stated. The CRPF says that they were outnumbered by the naxalites. Further the naxalites had used both women and children as human shields, the CRPF also stated.

