Sukma attack: Four naxalites arrested

Four naxalites involved in the Sukma attack have been arrested. All four have been taken for questioning after leads suggested that they were directly involved in the attack in which 25 CRPF jawans were martyred.

Following the attack that took place last week major combing operations were launched to track down the naxalites. Special teams were formed to track down the naxalites. Around 300 naxalites had carried out the attack in which the CRPF jawans were killed.

The police say that more naxalites are under the radar. Investigations are also being focused on the informers who provided key information prior to the attacl. Several locals have been questioned for leads relating to the naxalites as well as the informers.

OneIndia News