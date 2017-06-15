Sukma attack: 14 Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, June 15: As many as 14 Naxalites, mostly lower rung cadres, allegedly involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel in April 2017, were arrested on Thursday from two places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

While six cadres were apprehended from Chintagufa police station area by a joint team of DRG and district force, eight others were held from Chintalnar police station limits by a squad of CoBRA and district force," Deputy Inspector General of Police Dantewada rangeSundarraj P said.

Of the arrested, seven were active as janmilitia members, six members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a frontal wing of Maoists and another as janmilitia deputy commander, he said.

They all were allegedly involved in the attack on Central Reserve Police Force personnel, belonging to 74th battalion, on 24 April last, in Burkapal area under Chintagufa police station limits wherein 25 troopers were killed, the DIG said.

Besides, they were also allegedly involved other Naxal incidents, including loot, arson, murder and triggering IED blasts, he said.

They were produced before a local court which sent them to jail, he added.

With this, police claimed to have arrested around 95 ultras so far in connection with the Sukma attack.

