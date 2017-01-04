Sudip Bandyopadhyay's wife cries foul over arrest

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's wife has cried foul over his arrest and blamed the CBI of not informing the family about it. She has also registered a complaint with the Bidhan Nagar Police Station alleging that she was not informed about his arrest.

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Bandyopadhyay's legal counsel has claimed that allegations against the TMC MP were totally baseless and politically motivated.

"Allegations are totally baseless, it is political vendetta. So far as Mr Bandyopadhyay is concerned, there's no evidence," news agency ANI quoted Bandyopadhyay's lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar.

TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya has also filed a complaint in Anandpur, West Bengal, against CBI over Bandyopadhyay's arrest.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. TMC has come out in support of their leader and taken to streets in protest.

"Sudip da is absolutely fine. He is confident, he is healthy and he is happy. We are going to Delhi tomorrow. By doing all this, you cannot stop TMC and Mamata Banerjee," Trinamool's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said on Tuesday

Bandyopadhyay alleged that the arrest was the result of political vendetta against him and the TMC by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Last week the CBI arrested actor-turned-TMC MP Tapas Pal in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Also, Pal's daughter Sohini appeared before the CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time.

OneIndia News