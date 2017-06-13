Such incident is expected ahead of Gujarat assembly polls: Irani on bangles thrown

A man was detained for throwing bangles at Union Minister Smriti Irani, when she was addressing a function in Gujarat's Amreli on Monday.

The incident happened in the evening when the Union textile minister was addressing a gathering as part of the celebrations of the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government.

The man, in his mid-20s, was identified as Ketan Kaswala and a resident of Mota Bhandaria village in Amreli district.

While speaking to ANI, Irani said, since there is upcoming election in Gujarat, this kind of inident is expected. She further said that Congress' strategy of sending a man to throw bangles on a woman is bad.

This is the second such incident in the recent past in which a Union minister was targeted in Modi's home state.

OneIndia News