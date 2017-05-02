Such dastardly act merits unequivocal response: DGMO tells Pakistan counterpart

The Director general of military operations of the Indian Army told his Pakistani counterpart that acts of his army were inhuman and dastardly. A day after Pakistan army mutilated the bodies of tow Indian soldiers the DGMOs of both forces held talks where India conveyed that such actions merited unequivocal condemnation and response.

Even as Pakistan denied beheading bodies of Indian soldiers, DGMO Indian army minced no words in accusing Pakistan's troops of targeting Indian patrol on the Indian side of the Line of Control. Concern was expressed over the Pakistani troops mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers.

"Full fire support was provided by Pakistan army post located in the vicinity of the incident site," the DGMO was quoted as telling his counterpart. The statement released by the Indian Army also said concerns over the presence of Pakistan's BAT training camps in close vicinity to the LoC in Pakistan occupied Kashmir has also been conveyed.

"Such dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response," the statement said.

OneIndia News