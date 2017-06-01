Subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 3.88

Reflecting international trends, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) was reduced by Rs 78.50 per cylinder effective from Thursday.

Now, the non-subsidised LPG will cost Rs 552.50 per cylinder. According to state-owned oil companies, till Wednesday it was priced at Rs 631 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

A non-subsidised LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 442.77 in Delhi and now at Rs 446.65 starting from June 1.

Prior to these two marginal price hikes, subsidised cooking gas rates had gone up eight times of nearly Rs 2 per cylinder each.

OneIndia News