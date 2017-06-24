Subramanyam alias Omer: Detailing this Hyderabad man's journey into the ISIS

He embraced Islam in 2014 and three years later was arrested for conversing with an Islamic State handler. Konakalla Subramanyam alias Omer was on Friday arrested by the Hyderabad police from Tolichowki. The preliminary investigation showed that he was in touch with a person named Abu Qahafa al-Hindi.

The police are detailing his journey into the ISIS. A native of Challapalli in Krishna district Omer stopped living with his parents after he converted to Islam. With the help of his friends he moved to Tolichowki.

In Hyderabad, he set up a juice shop and earned his living. Booked now for criminal conspiracy and sedition, Omer is alleged to have come in touch with some elements in Hyderabad following which he is alleged to have been drawn towards the ideology of the ISIS.

His conversations came under the radar of the Intelligence Bureau. He would chat with Abu Qahafa, an ISIS handler believed to be in Mumbai. He is alleged to have shown a lot of interest in the ideology of the group headed by Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi.

While detailing his journey into the ISIS, an officer attached to the investigation said that after embracing Islam, he visited Gujarat where he trained in religious rituals. He is also said to have visited Srinagar. However the police suspect that he may have come in contact with Qahafa during a visit to Mumbai in 2016.

The police say that he was planning on carrying out subversive activities.

He was in touch with ISIS sympathisers through Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and was in contact with a man named Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi, a Mumbai-based ISIS sympathiser.

Our investigation revealed that Omer wanted to carry out subversive activities in the country, the preliminary probe has revealed.

