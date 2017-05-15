Subramanian Swamy hopes work on Ram Temple in Ayodhya would begin in 2018

Dehradun, May 14:BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today said he hoped that construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya would begin next year, while advocating the removal of Article 370, which grants special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

On sidelines of an event here, Swamy said he would talk various groups on June 7 in Ayodhya. Stating that the Supreme Court would complete hearing on the petition in the case by September-October, he added, "This is a matter of faith. The temple should be constructed where Lord Rama took birth.

The mosque could come up on the other side of the Saryu river." The Rajya Sabha MP said he has argued in his petition in the apex court that as per Article 25 of the Constitution, he should be allowed to offer prayer at the Ram temple. However, he added that it was not possible to pray there due to the restrictions imposed.

Talking about J-K, he stressed that Article 370 should be removed. He recalled when the legislation was implemented, it was mentioned that it has to be a temporary measure. "It is not a tough call to remove Article 370 (in J-K). Even Parliament's approval is not required for this," he claimed.

PTI