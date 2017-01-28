Students disrupt Kanhaiya Kumar's event at literary meet

Kolkata, Jan 28: A group of students, affiliated to the 'Bastar Solidarity Network' in Chattisgarh, on Saturday disrupted a programme of Kanhaiya Kumar during the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet, opposing the student leader's participation in the event.

Around 30 students abruptly disrupted the discussion on Kanhaiya's book 'Bihar to Tihar: My political journey' and raised the "Kashmir Maange Azadi" slogan. Interestingly, the "Kashmir Maange Azadi" slogan was raised by Kanhaiya during the JNU agitation he had shepherded in Delhi February, 2016.

The protesters objected to Kanhaiya's participation in the event organised by a corporate entity. "How can Kanhaiya Kumar, who spoke about azadi (freedom), attend an event organised by a corporate entity? He is participating, signing autographs...He too has become a corporate entity," they alleged.

The protesters also had a heated exchange with the members of the audience who objected to their behaviour. Kanhaiya too tried to reason with them but in vain.

