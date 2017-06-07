Student sporting a headscarf stopped from entering Karnataka assembly

Marshals at Karnataka Secretariat, Vidhana Soudha, stopped a student and subjected her to severe scrutiny for turning up with a headscarf. The girl was part of a college group that visited the Vidhana Soudha to observe assembly proceedings. The girl was allowed to enter the assembly only after thorough security check.

Students of a reputed college in the city had visited Vidhana Soudha in a group. Despite all of them carrying valid college identity cards, a girl sporting a headscarf was singled out by security personnel. Reports suggested that the girl was first asked to remove her headscarf to which she objected. Women security personnel took the girl to a closed space and carried out checks.

For almost 20 minutes, the girl was stalled from entering the assembly. After a thorough check, she was allowed to join her group inside the hall. The security personnel maintained that the checks were part of security protocol and had nothing to do with religion or the choice of dressing.

OneIndia News